NCI amends trial design for Kosan's drugs

US drugmaker Kosan Biosciences says that the Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis at the National Cancer Institute intends to amend the protocols for its clinical trials of the Hsp90 inhibitors 17-AAG and DMAG.
In the new protocols, clinical investigators will obtain electrocardiograms prior to treatment after infusions of 17-AAG in the initial cycle of therapy. They will also exclude patients with certain histories of cardiovascular disease and the use of certain medications. The NCI's changes allow for patients currently taking the drugs to continue treatment, but further enrollment will be delayed until informed consents are modified.
