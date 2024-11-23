NCI Study Of Alkermes' RMP-7

- The US National Cancer Institute has started enrolling patients with brain tumors into its Phase I/II trial of Alkermes' RMP-7 in combination with standard-dose carboplatin. RMP-7 is a drug which transiently increases the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, allowing a higher concentration of carboplatin at the lesion site and hopefully increased efficacy. Several Phase II studies of RMP-7 plus carboplatin are ongoing across the USA and Europe.
