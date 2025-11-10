NDMA: Switching, labels, Alternative Therapies

Changes to over-the-counter drug labeling were given a high priority by William Gilbertson, director of the monograph staff at the US Food and Drug Administration, speaking at the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association's annual Research and Scientific Development conference (Marketletter September 25).
Industry and government agree that these labels must be readable, understandable and actionable, he said. Text simplification is needed and some variations are already being tried out on new switch products, but all parties wish to retain as much of the monograph language as possible. A proposed rule on label text should be published soon.
Eight citizen petitions are now before the FDA asking that certain products with foreign marketing history before the cut-off date for inclusion (but not sold in the USA before that date) be included in the monograph review. The FDA is still reviewing these petitions, he said, and if criteria for foreign products are set up, many would then be considered for monograph status. He noted that switch action has become more efficient; there has not been a reversal of a switch decision for a long time.
