NDMA Urges End To Old FTC Orders

The US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association has urged the Federal Trade Commission to extend its sunset policy favoring the termination of any competition order that is at least 20 years old. The policy should favor terminating both competition and consumer protection orders after 10, rather than 20 years, it says.

Competition and consumer protection orders in existence for 20 years or more should be terminated automatically, according to a letter from the NDMA to the FTC earlier this month.