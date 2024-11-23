NDMA Wants More Time To Comment On OTC Labeling

The US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association has said it needsmore time to review proposed over-the-counter drug labeling as put forward by the Food and Drug Administration, and has asked the agency to extend the period for comment by 90 days, to September 25.
Labeling rules as proposed (Marketletters passim), the NDMA told the FDA, will have more universal impact on OTCs than any rule published in the past 20 years. While many of the proposals appear to have the potential for significant economic and perhaps environmental impact, the NDMA stresses its need to comment in a meaningful way. The association is consulting with drugmakers to determine the actual costs and the time involved in major label revisions.
In addition, the NDMA has said it is filing a statement with the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee calling for a statutory provision, requiring national uniformity in OTC drugs regulation.
