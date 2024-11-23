Needle-Free Delivery of Interferon Beta-1b

- Bioject is to develop a needle-free injection system for Schering AG and Berlex' Betaseron/Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) for multiple sclerosis. Bioject says it hopes to make the system available to patients in 1997. The needle-free system will use a burst of carbon dioxide to propel a stream of medicine through the skin. Berlex is in the process of filing for approval of the system in the USA, and expects review to be completed within one year.