Nefarma's Alternative To Dutch Drug Price Law

Dutch pharmaceutical industry association Nefarma has presented an alternative scheme to Health Minister Els Borst, which it believes would make the government's Law on Drug Prices, the WGP - which would set prices on an international comparison (Marketletters passim), superfluous.

Under the Nefarma plan, cost savings of at least 700 million guilders ($434 million) are envisaged, and to reach this goal the prices of medicines will be reduced effective April 1. The plan covers the following measures:

- the prices of drugs without patent protection, ie generics, will be reduced by 20%-25%; - the prices of patent-protected medicines would be cut by 2%-7%; and - advanced, unique medicines, for which there are no substitutes available, could have their prices reduced by 2%.