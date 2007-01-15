Negative UK regulatory comment for Biopure's Hemopure
15 January 2007
US firm Biopure says that, as expected, it has received a provisional opinion letter from the UK Commission on Human Medicines containing comments and questions based on its review of the company's marketing authorization application for Hemopure (hemoglobin glutamer - 250 [bovine]) for the treatment of acutely anemic adult orthopedic surgery patients under 80 years of age. The letter provides Biopure the opportunity to respond to these issues before the Commission gives its final advice to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the licensing authority in the UK.
The letter identifies and captions as "major," issues relating to toxicology, quality, clinical efficacy and safety, including the product's benefit-risk balance in the proposed indication when blood is readily available. It captions as "other," several dozen issues primarily relating to chemistry, manufacturing and controls. Unless these issues are satisfactorily addressed, the Commission may be unable to recommend marketing authorization, notes Biopure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Negative UK regulatory comment for Biopure's Hemopure
US firm Biopure says that, as expected, it has received a provisional opinion letter from the UK Commission on Human Medicines containing comments and questions based on its review of the company's marketing authorization application for Hemopure (hemoglobin glutamer - 250 [bovine]) for the treatment of acutely anemic adult orthopedic surgery patients under 80 years of age. The letter provides Biopure the opportunity to respond to these issues before the Commission gives its final advice to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the licensing authority in the UK.
The letter identifies and captions as "major," issues relating to toxicology, quality, clinical efficacy and safety, including the product's benefit-risk balance in the proposed indication when blood is readily available. It captions as "other," several dozen issues primarily relating to chemistry, manufacturing and controls. Unless these issues are satisfactorily addressed, the Commission may be unable to recommend marketing authorization, notes Biopure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze