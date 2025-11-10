Negma Invests Heavily In Generics

Laboratoires Negma, the French drugmaker which already burnt its fingers in the generics business 10 years ago, is to consider investing 120 million French francs ($23.2 million) in the sector and is holding talks with the government ahead of launching its investment project. Negma director general Francoise Schutze believes the company is well placed to undertake the project,* with its strong marketing culture and sales in 1994 expected to reach 770 million francs.

Talks with the French authorities are focusing on the inclusion of the generics project in the umbrella agreement being negotiated with the CEM, the economic committee for the drug sector, on volumes and prices.

French Govt Keen On Generics The French government is keen to promote generics to cut the health service drugs bill, and the inclusion of generics projects in agreements signed with companies has been strongly recommended in a report to the government from Social Affairs Inspector General Georges Dorion. Roussel Uclaf has already set up a modest subsidiary, but the problem for Negma and others is to assess whether the much-heralded generics boom is round the corner.