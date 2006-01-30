NEJM study finds health risks associated with Bayer's Trasylol

A 4,375-patient study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the use of German drugmaker Bayer AG's Trasylol (aprotinin injection) to stem blood loss during surgical procedures produced a greater risk of renal failure, myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, stroke or encephalopathy versus patients receiving alternative therapies. In a press statement, the German firm stated that Mangano et al's conclusions are "not consistent with the more than 15 years of clinical trial data and experience Bayer has amassed on Trasylol." The firm has studied the agent in a series of prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials encompassing almost 6,500 open heart surgery patients worldwide, which is larger than the population in the Mangano study. In these trials, the firm says, it did not see an increase in any of the conditions mentioned in the NEJM article.