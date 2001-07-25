NeoOncoRx acquires Neoquin rights

NeoTherapeutics subsidiary NeoOncoRx has acquired a patent andworldwide rights for the anticancer compound Neoquin (E09) and 79 analogs from the Netherlands-based New Drug Development Office Research Foundation. NeoOncoRx expects to begin a Phase II clinical trial in the UK for Neoquin later this year, and has also filed for orphan drug status in the USA. The company hopes to gain US and European regulatory approval for the drug within the next two to three years.