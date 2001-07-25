NeoOncoRx acquires Neoquin rights

NeoTherapeutics subsidiary NeoOncoRx has acquired a patent andworldwide rights for the anticancer compound Neoquin (E09) and 79 analogs from the Netherlands-based New Drug Development Office Research Foundation. NeoOncoRx expects to begin a Phase II clinical trial in the UK for Neoquin later this year, and has also filed for orphan drug status in the USA. The company hopes to gain US and European regulatory approval for the drug within the next two to three years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze