NeoPharm And BioChem Therapeutic Sign Broxuridine Agreement

- NeoPharm has signed an agreement with BioChem Therapeutic under whichBioChem will develop, market and distribute broxuridine in Canada. The drug is under development as a radiation sensitizer to enhance the efficacy of radiotherapy for various types of cancer. NeoPharm has already filed for approval of the drug in the USA. BioChem is preparing to file for approval in Canada to use the drug in patients with malignant glioma, and as a prognostic marker in breast cancer.