NeoPharm Files NDA For Broxuride

US firm NeoPharm Inc has filed a New Drug Application with the OncologyDivision of the US Food and Drug Administration for its compound broxuride for two separate indications: as a radiation sensitizer in the treatment of malignant gliomas or brain tumors (trade name Broxine) and as an in vivo prognostic test to measure tumor cell proliferation in breast cancer (trade name Neomark-Bu). NeoPharm says it has filed a single NDA for both indications.