NeoPharm gets final NeoPhectin milestone

US drugmaker NeoPharm has delivered the first customized formulation of its proprietary transfection reagent NeoPhectin, triggering the final $350,000 milestone payment under their accord, which will be recognized as revenue in NeoPharm's second-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2005, and is expected to be received within the next 30 days. The undisclosed partner firm is responsible for all future development costs of the customized formulation and is currently negotiating a licensing agreement for its commercial development.
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