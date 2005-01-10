NeoPharm licenses IL 13-PE38QQR to Nippon Kayaku

USA-based NeoPharm says that Nippon Kayaku has signed an exclusive license agreement for the Japanese development rights for IL13-PE38QQR, generically known as cintredekin besudotox, in a deal that could be worth up to $16 million to the the US firm. The compound is NeoPharm's lead drug candidate for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
Under the terms of the accord: NeoPharm received an initial upfront license fee of $2 million; Nippon Kayaku is responsible for all development costs in Japan; NeoPharm will receive an additional $2 million payment upon filing for approval of cintredekin besudotox in Japan and a $4 million payment upon publication of the agent in the National Health Insurance pricing guide by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare; and NeoPharm will be entitled to receive royalty payments once commercial sales have commenced, as well as milestones tied to cumulative net turnover levels post-launch, which could result in a further gain of some $8 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze