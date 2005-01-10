NeoPharm licenses IL 13-PE38QQR to Nippon Kayaku

USA-based NeoPharm says that Nippon Kayaku has signed an exclusive license agreement for the Japanese development rights for IL13-PE38QQR, generically known as cintredekin besudotox, in a deal that could be worth up to $16 million to the the US firm. The compound is NeoPharm's lead drug candidate for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Under the terms of the accord: NeoPharm received an initial upfront license fee of $2 million; Nippon Kayaku is responsible for all development costs in Japan; NeoPharm will receive an additional $2 million payment upon filing for approval of cintredekin besudotox in Japan and a $4 million payment upon publication of the agent in the National Health Insurance pricing guide by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare; and NeoPharm will be entitled to receive royalty payments once commercial sales have commenced, as well as milestones tied to cumulative net turnover levels post-launch, which could result in a further gain of some $8 million.