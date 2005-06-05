NeoPharm's PRECISE trial reaches 1st futility analysis

Illinois, USA-based drugmaker NeoPharm says that the Phase III PRECISE study of its drug candidate cintredekin besudotox (interleukin-13-PE38QQR) in brain cancer patients has reached 50 deaths, the criterion for the first futility analysis. As a result, the trial's independent Data Monitoring Committee will, at its next periodic clinical safety review meeting to be held later this month, also review the first futility analysis, analyze and review the data to date, and thereafter provide its decision on the status of the trial.
