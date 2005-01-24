Neoprobe sets up subsid for cellular therapy technology

Ohio, USA-based Neoprobe Corp, a diversified developer of oncology and cardiovascular surgical and diagnostic products, has formed a new corporation, CIRA Biosciences, to explore the development of patient-specific cellular therapies that have shown positive responses in a variety of clinical settings.

CIRA Bio will combine Neoprobe's Activated Cellular Therapy technology for patient-specific oncology treatment with similar technology licensed from CIRA LLC for treating viral (HIV/AIDS and hepatitis) and autoimmune diseases. Following a strategic assessment of the technology by a third party, CIRA Bio intends to raise capital, in the second half of 2005, to support the formal re-activation of development activities surrounding these technologies.