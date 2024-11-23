NeoRx Forges Biostent Deal With Schwarz Pharma AG

- NeoRx Corp and Schwarz Pharma AG have signed a deal for NeoRx'sBiostent (cytochalasin B), which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of restenosis following angioplasty. Schwarz obtains marketing rights to the product for North America and Europe, and will also fund development. NeoRx retains manufacturing rights and can expect to receive up to $30 million in licensing fees and milestone payments, as well as royalties on sales and profits from manufacturing the product.