NeoRx makes $4.1M placing

NeoRx Corp of the USA says that it has entered into definitive agreements with new institutional investors relating to a private placement of $4.1 million through the sale of 3,320,000 of common stock and warrants to purchase an additional 1,328,000 shares. The purchase price is $1.25 per share, and the warrants are exercisable for a period of five years at $2.00 each. NeoRx plans to use the proceeds of the transaction to initiate clinical trials for the company's NX 473 product candidate and other corporate objectives. Rodman & Renshaw acted as the placement agent.
"This financing allows NeoRx to advance our promising NX 473 platinum compound into clinical trials and reflects the company's goal of developing a diverse pipeline of oncology product candidates," said Jerry McMahon, the firm's chief executive, who added: "we currently plan to launch a Phase II trial of NX 473 in small cell lung cancer in the first half of this year, with a proposed Phase I/II trial in colorectal cancer to follow."
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