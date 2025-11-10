NeoRx VersaLuma Nears US Approval

NeoRx' monoclonal antibody-based colorectal cancer imaging agent, VersaLuma (NR-LU 10; formerly known as OncoTrac) is now in the late stages of regulatory review in the USA, according to the company's senior vice president, Robert Littauer.
One of the final requirements for approval is an inspection of Boehringer Ingelheim's manufacturing plant for the agent, which will take place in the fall. It will be marketed in the USA by partner DuPont Merck through its Syncor radiopharmaceutical unit. If approved, NeoRx will be due a $4.5 million milestone payment from DuPont, as well as royalties on sales. The company is not expecting to achieve profitability until its therapeutic agents, the anticancer Avicidin and cardiovascular drug Biostent, reach the market.
VersaLuma is expected to achieve in one shot what a battery of five tests usually does - the accurate staging of colorectal cancer to help the clinician decide how best to treat the patient. If successful, NeoRx believes using VersaLuma will cost a fraction (perhaps 30%-50%) of the cost of these tests and also provide results in a much shorter time (one day versus five to seven days).
