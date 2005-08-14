Neose announces restructuring

US firm Neose Technologies says that it has implemented a restructuring of operations and updated its key operational objectives, with the aim of annualized savings of $6.0-$8.0 million.

This has been done to enable an enhanced focus by the company on next-generation proteins, to allow for the anticipated transfer of production of proteins and reagents to its collaborative partners and contract manufacturers now that its programs are more mature, and to reduce cash burn. These actions are supplementary to previously announced moves to reduce executive cash-based compensation for 2005 and capital spending. Upon completion of the restructuring, Neose will have reduced the size of its workforce by approximately 25% since the end of the first quarter.

Boyd Clarke, Neose's chief executive, said: "while we continue to be confident about the prospects of NE-180 [the firm's GlycoPEG-EPO, a long-acting version of erythropoietin] and are sustaining our guidance...we have reached the stage of our evolution where we have an over-capacity relative to the near-term requirements of our protein product pipeline. Consistent with our development plan for NE-180, we have begun to identify potential suppliers of NE-180 in Europe to begin the scale-up required for supply of material for Phase III clinical trials and commercial launch...The savings generated by this restructuring should allow us to go further in the development of NE-180 before it would be obligatory to partner this program."