Neose completes $32M stock offering

Neose Technologies of the USA has closed the sale of 8,050,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 1,050,000 shares purchased by the underwriters in the offering to cover over-allotments. Total gross proceeds from this offering are $32.2 million.

UBS Investment Bank acted as the sole book-running manager in this offering. JP Morgan Securities and Jefferies & Co were co-managers, said Neose.