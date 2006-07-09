Neose identifies proteins for Novo Nordisk deal

US biopharmaceutical company Neose Technologies says it has identified three proteins (Factors VIIa, VIII and IX) which are the subject of a licensing agreement it entered into with Denmark's Novo Nordisk in 2003 (Marketletter passim).

The collaborative agreement, which covers the development of long-acting glycopegylated versions of these proteins, utilizes Neose's GlycoPEGylation technology to extend the half-life of functional proteins by the addition of a polyethyene glycol polymers.