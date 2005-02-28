Neose prices $28M stock offering

US firm Neose Technologies has announced the pricing of its public offering of 7.0 million of common stock at a price of $4.00 per share under an existing shelf-registration statement. The gross proceeds of the offering will be $28.0 million and Neose has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares at the same price to cover over-allotments, if any.

UBS Investment Bank is acting as the sole book-running manager in this offering, while JP Morgan Securities and Jefferies & Co are acting as co-managers.