Neose still addressing FDA safety concerns on anemia drug

USA-based Neose Technologies has concluded a dosing and safety follow-up for the Phase I trial of NE-180, its long-acting, glycoPEGylated erythropoietin for the treatment of anemia. The assessments are part of the ongoing clinical hold that US regulators put on the drug.
Neose stated that final analyses of pharmacokinetic data and other parameters are currently being completed and, so far, NE-180 was generally well-tolerated at the doses tested, with the expected increases in reticulocytes and hemoglobin were observed in both the intravenous and subcutaneous dose groups.
In the USA, the company continues to work with the Food and Drug Administration over the clinical hold on the drug, noting that the initial questions raised by the agency have been successfully addressed. However, the FDA has raised additional questions with regard to the reliability of the existing potency assay as a measurement of product stability and these, the company expects to address during the next three quarters.
