Neoses' NE-180 gets FDA OK for trials

Pennsylvania, USA-based Neose Technologies says it has received Food and Drug Administration clearance to initiate clinical trials of NE-180, its glyco-pegylated erythropoietin product, in patients with chemotherapy induced- and chronic kidney disease-related anemia.

The news follows the firm's March 13 announcement that it plans to raise $43.0 million to fund the drug's ongoing development, through the sale of approximately 21 million shares of its common stock (Marketletter March 13).