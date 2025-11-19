NEOZYME II FIRST FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Neozyme II, formed in March 1992 to develop biotherapeutic products for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, has reported a net loss of $7.24 million or $3.00 per share for its first full-year results to December 1993.
The net loss for the fourth quarter totalled $3.2 million, or $1.34 per share as compared to a loss of $936,000 for the fourth quarter of 1992. The company reports that operating expenses for the quarter consisted primarily of funds expended under a contract with Genzyme's cystic fibrosis programs. Expenses included $3.9 million in research and development costs as compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 1992.
General and administrative costs declined from $93,000 in the fourth quarter of 1992 to $45,000. Investment income, notes the company, reached $5.6 million for the full year.
