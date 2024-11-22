Neozyme II In 1994

Neozyme II of the USA has posted a net loss for 1994 of $15.5 million, more than double the 1993 loss, with a loss per share of $6.41 ($3.00 in 1993). The company, which focuses on treatments for cystic fibrosis, had investment income of $2.5 million in 1994, down from $5.5 million a year ago. For the fourth quarter, the loss was $4.7 million, rising from $3.2 million in 1993. Fourth-quarter investment income was $579,000, compared with $725,000 a year earlier.
