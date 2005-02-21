Neptune Krill Oil in cholesterol regulation

A conclusive clinical trial on the effects of Neptune Krill Oil on elevated cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) which, in the USA alone, afflicts over 100 million people, has been published in a a recent issue of the Alternative Medicine Review.

"The results of the present study clearly demonstrate, within high levels of confidence, that NKO is effective for the management of hyperlipidemia by significantly reducing total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides, and increasing high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol). At one third the dosage, NKO was not only more effective than fish oil in reducing LDL, but also in increasing, significantly more, HDL," commented Tina Sampalis, vice president of R&D at Canada's Neptune Technologies & Bioressources, the maker of the product (see also page 25).