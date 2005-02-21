Neptune Krill Oil in cholesterol regulation

A conclusive clinical trial on the effects of Neptune Krill Oil on elevated cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) which, in the USA alone, afflicts over 100 million people, has been published in a a recent issue of the Alternative Medicine Review.
"The results of the present study clearly demonstrate, within high levels of confidence, that NKO is effective for the management of hyperlipidemia by significantly reducing total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides, and increasing high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol). At one third the dosage, NKO was not only more effective than fish oil in reducing LDL, but also in increasing, significantly more, HDL," commented Tina Sampalis, vice president of R&D at Canada's Neptune Technologies & Bioressources, the maker of the product (see also page 25).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze