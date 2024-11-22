Nerve Cell Transplants In Alzheimer's

- Researchers at the University of California have reported that transplanting fetal nerve cells and fibroblast cells altered to produce fibroblast growth factor into animals can increase the number of surviving graft neurons eight to ten fold, compared to using fetal nerve cells alone. The report adds that rat models of Parkinson's disease implanted with the combined graft showed a return to normal behaviour patterns within eight weeks, whereas rats grafted with nerve cells alone showed only a moderate recovery.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze