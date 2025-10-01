Wednesday 1 October 2025

Nerve Growth Factor For Neuropathy To Enter Ph III

20 October 1996

Genentech has reported promising results with its nerve growth factor product in a Phase II trial in patients with diabetes-related peripheral neuropathy, and has decided to advance the project into pivotal, Phase III trials. As a result of this news, Genentech's majority stockholder Roche has exercised its option to develop NGF outside the USA.

The Phase II data were presented on October 15 at the 121st annual American Neurological Association meeting in Miami by Stuart Apfel of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The six-month trial involved 250 patients, and revealed that NGF treatment significantly improved neurological function, as well as the sensations of cooling detection and of heat measured as pain by well-accepted neurological function tests. The drug was generally well tolerated, according to Genentech.

Chief executive of Genentech, Arthur Levinson, noted that diabetic peripheral neuropathy "is truly an unmet medical need," affecting about 20% of the eight million diagnosed diabetics in the USA. The Phase III trials are expected to begin by the end of the year, and results should be available in 1998.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze