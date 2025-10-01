Nerve Growth Factor For Neuropathy To Enter Ph III

Genentech has reported promising results with its nerve growth factor product in a Phase II trial in patients with diabetes-related peripheral neuropathy, and has decided to advance the project into pivotal, Phase III trials. As a result of this news, Genentech's majority stockholder Roche has exercised its option to develop NGF outside the USA.

The Phase II data were presented on October 15 at the 121st annual American Neurological Association meeting in Miami by Stuart Apfel of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The six-month trial involved 250 patients, and revealed that NGF treatment significantly improved neurological function, as well as the sensations of cooling detection and of heat measured as pain by well-accepted neurological function tests. The drug was generally well tolerated, according to Genentech.

Chief executive of Genentech, Arthur Levinson, noted that diabetic peripheral neuropathy "is truly an unmet medical need," affecting about 20% of the eight million diagnosed diabetics in the USA. The Phase III trials are expected to begin by the end of the year, and results should be available in 1998.