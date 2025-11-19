Nestle lose infant formula battle

- Nestle has lost its legal battle over its claim that US manufacturers had deliberately set marketing practices for infant formula that were designed to keep competitors out of the US market. The Federal Court of Los Angeles cleared Abbott Laboratories and the American Academy of Pediatrics of the accusations. Bristol-Myers Squibb, which was amongst those originally accused, made an out-of-court settlement with Nestle earlier this year.
