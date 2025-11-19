NESTLE'S NET PROFITS RISE 7% IN 1993

Swiss group Nestle saw net profits rise 7% in 1993 to just under 3 billion Swiss francs ($2.1 billion). Earnings were said to have been dampened by consumer caution in Europe and also by the provision for a restructuring charge of 611 million francs, which was thought to be unusually high.

Sales for the year advanced 5.5% to 57.5 billion francs. These were impacted by the recession gripping Europe.