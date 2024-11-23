Net Earnings Quadruple At Barr

- Barr Laboratories has reported net earnings of almost $10.4million for the first quarter of fiscal 1998. This is a 488% increase over net earnings for the same period last year. Earnings per share were up 462% to $0.45. Total revenues for the period rose 50% to $96.3 million, while net sales were up 39% to $89.1 million. Operating expenses reflected increased R&D costs, which rose 83% to $5.2 million.
