Net income at Switzerland's Serono jumps 42.5% as Rebif growth continues

Serono of Switzerland has reported a 42.5% jump in net income to $104.2million, while earnings per share rose 33% to $6.49. Revenues were up 19.6% to $367.6 million, with product sales making up $321.1 million of the total.

Earnings principally benefited from continued growth in sales of Rebif (interferon beta-1a), for multiple sclerosis, and of fertility hormones, notably Gonal-F (follitropin alfa). Rebif sales jumped 58% in local currencies to $90.7 million, and Serono noted that the drug has a 32% market share outside the USA, compared with just 28% a year ago.

The company added that the performance of Rebif is being driven by the neurological community's growing acceptance of the benefits of treating patients with the highest-possible 44mcg dose of Rebif. It went on to laud the results of the recent EVIDENCE trial, which the company hopes will prove compelling enough to overturn the orphan drug exclusivity held by Biogen in the USA for its MS drug Avonex (interferon beta-1a), though Denise Anderson at Julius Baer noted that the new data appeared to have little impact on second-quarter sales of Rebif.