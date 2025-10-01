Net Income Rises 21% in 3rd Qtr At Pfizer

Pfizer has announced results for the third quarter of 1996 ahead of analysts' expectations. Net income amounted to $514 million, up 21% and earnings per share increased 19% to 80 cents. Sales for the quarter were $2.8 billion, an advance on the like, year-earlier period of 10%. The firm said that excluding the impact of foreign exchange, worldwide sales grew 15%.

The improved profitability resulted mainly from a decrease in the cost of sales, down 3%, caused by improved business and product sales mix, the favorable impact of the firm's foreign exchange hedging program and improvements in manufacturing efficiency.

Year-on-year changes in foreign exchange rates in the third quarter reduced sales by $111 million, or 4.4%.