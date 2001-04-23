Net loss increases 24% at Pharming

Pharming of the Netherlands, which specializes in the development andcommercialization of human therapeutic proteins from the milk of transgenic animals, has posted first-quarter 2001 revenues of 5.8 million euros ($5.5 million), a rise of 18% on the like, 2000 period.

Net loss increased 24% to 15.5 million euros, and the company's operating expenses rose 16% to 8.7 million euros. Pharming ended the quarter with 38 million euros in cash.