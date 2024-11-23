Net Profits Rise 34% At Slovakofarma

Slovakofarma, a pharmaceuticals producer in the Slovak Republic, recorded net profits of 522 million Slovak koruna ($15.3 million) in 1995, up 34.2%, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. Slovakofarma's 1995 sales grew 21% to over 4 billion koruna. In 1996, turnover is expected to rise 10%, with an increase of 15% in exports. The company's export markets include Germany, Russia, Poland and the Ukraine. The firm is expected to invest 680 million koruna in 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze