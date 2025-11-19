NET PROFITS UP 14% AT SANDOZ IN 1993

Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz posted net profits for 1993 of 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) and sales for the year of 15.1 billion francs ($10.5 billion), a result which the company's board of directors said was satisfactory. The board also proposed a conversion of all Bearer Participation Certificates in registered shares and a split of all share categories on a 1:5 basis.
The net income growth was said to have been driven by increased sales volume at Sandoz Pharma, improved margins in the chemicals and environment sector and higher net financial income.
In the life sciences sector, which comprises pharmaceuticals, nutrition and seeds, the operating margin widened from 16.6% to 16.7% of sales despite the unfavorable business climate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze