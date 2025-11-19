NET PROFITS UP 14% AT SANDOZ IN 1993

Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz posted net profits for 1993 of 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) and sales for the year of 15.1 billion francs ($10.5 billion), a result which the company's board of directors said was satisfactory. The board also proposed a conversion of all Bearer Participation Certificates in registered shares and a split of all share categories on a 1:5 basis.

The net income growth was said to have been driven by increased sales volume at Sandoz Pharma, improved margins in the chemicals and environment sector and higher net financial income.

In the life sciences sector, which comprises pharmaceuticals, nutrition and seeds, the operating margin widened from 16.6% to 16.7% of sales despite the unfavorable business climate.