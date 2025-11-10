Neupogen And Leukine Backed For Peripheral Blood Transplantation

At its meeting on November 13, a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel gave the go-ahead for the use of two growth factors in a new indication, peripheral blood progenitor cell transplantation. The two products are Amgen's Neupogen (filgrastim; G-CSF) and Immunex' Leukine (sargramostim; GM-CSF).
The Biological Response Modifiers Advisory Committee concluded that both the drugs were of value in supporting the use of PBPC, which is emerging as a real alternative to autologous bone marrow transplantation procedures. Mobilization of hematopoietic progenitor cells using growth factors, and their harvesting using apheresis, has been shown to be a far less painful procedure than bone marrow harvesting and requires no anesthesia. Replacement of the cells is then accompanied by infusion of the growth factor to speed up engraftment. Clinical data suggest that both filgrastim and sargramostim can hasten the repopulation of neutrophils and platelets post-transplant, reducing hospitalization times and the need for platelet transfusions.
In January, the European Union's Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products gave a similar positive recommendation for Neupogen, which has resulted in most member states approving the approach.
