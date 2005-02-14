Neural targets for drug withdrawal syndromes identified

Scientists from France and the USA have announced the discovery of a neural pathway in rats that triggers feelings of withdrawal, in a paper to be published in the February 9 issue of The Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings could lead to better treatments for drug withdrawal.

Lead author Francois Frenois of Universite Victor Segal Bordeaux 2, in France, together with US collaegues analyzed the brains of rats following their addiction to morphine. The rats were placed in various environments to identify the parts of their brains that are activated during retrieval of withdrawal memories. The team found that re-exposure to an environment associated with the experience reactivated part of the withdrawal neural circuitry, which could lead to relapse even if the withdrawal has long since past.