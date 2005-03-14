Neuren and Metabolic collaborae on nerve repair compounds

Neuren Pharmaceuticals and Metabolic Pharmaceuticals have agreed to co-develop the former's class of neuro-regenerative peptides for the treatment of degenerative conditions such as peripheral neuropathy, motor neuron disease and repairing the brain or nerves after injuries such as spinal cord injury. The parties will jointly develop the NRPs project with all intellectual property and commercial outcomes to be equally shared.

At the same time, Pete Hodgson, Associate Minister of New Zealand's Industry and Regional Development, announced that the joint collaboration had been awarded NZ$635,000 [$461,516] in grant funding. The grant is from the Australia New Zealand Biotechnology Partnership Fund, which is part of the New Zealand government's Growth and Innovation Framework, designed to assist and speed collaboration between New Zealand and Australian biotechnology companies. The grant will meet 25% of the eligible project costs, with Neuren contributing 25% and Metabolic 50%.