Neurex Files NDA

- Neurex Corporation has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for Corlopam (fenoldopam mesylate), its antihypertensive drug used in blood pressure control during and after surgery, and in hypertensive patients who are unable to take oral medication. Corlopam has both reduced blood pressure and maintained kidney function in clinical trials with 1,000 patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze