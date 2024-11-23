Neurex Licenses Corlopam To French Firm

- In a deal worth up to $7.5 million in licensing fees and milestone payments, Neurex has licensed the intravenous and alternative delivery forms of Corlopam (fenoldopam mesylate), for indications including congestive heart failure, to Beaufour Ipsen of France for the European and Japanese markets. Neurex will retain manufacturing rights and receive royalties on sales. It has also filed a New Drug Application for the product in the USA for the management of blood pressure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze