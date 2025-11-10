Neurex' New Pain Drug

A Phase I/II study of Neurex' new pain relief drug SNX-111 suggests that the agent is effective in patients who are not receiving adequate control on all other pain therapy, including opiates. The results were presented at the American Pain Society meeting in Los Angeles by William Brose, the director of Stanford University's Pain Clinic. All of the seven patients entered into the study had cancer or non-malignant neuropathic pain, and could gain no relief even from intraspinal opiates. Of the seven, six responded in the dose-escalation phase of the study, and four have entered long-term treatment; they have remained symptom-free for up to eight months. SNX-111 is a synthetic form of a peptide toxin and blocks N-type, neuron-specific, voltage-sensitive calcium channels. Further trials are planned by the end of the year, according to Neurex.