Neurex' SNX-111

- Neurex Corp's novel N-type calcium channel blocker SNX-111 has been used successfully to treat neuropathic pain in two patients suffering from AIDS. Both patients had failed opiate treatment but responded well to SNX-111. One patient became essentially symptom-free for several months, according to Dawn McGuire, director of clinical affairs at Neurex. Pivotal controlled studies of the drug were initiated earlier this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze