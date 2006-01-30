Neurobio Tech gets $5M from Celtic Pharma

USA-based Neurobiological Technologies has received $5.0 million from Celtic Pharmaceutical Holdings as part of a guaranteed $33.0 million agreement, regarding the sale of its antitumor drug Xerecept (hCRF), which is currently in Phase III trials for peritumoral brain edema.
NT received $20.0 million on November 28, 2005, with subsequent payments expected in June 2006 and January 2007. Should the drug meet certain regulatory milestones, up to an additional $15.0 million would be paid and, if it receives regulatory approval and is ultimately commercialized, the company would be eligible for royalties and as well as profit-sharing payments.
