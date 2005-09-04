Neurobiological's Xerecept in Ph III trial

Neurobiological Technologies says it has begun patient enrollment in Phase III trial of its antitumor drug Xerecept (hCRF).

The study will collect safety information and determine the dexamthasone-sparing effects of hCRF used in the treatment of patients with peritumoral brain edema.

Lisa Carr, senior vice president of the USA-based firm, announced that: "we are pleased to offer the extended use of this potential dexamethasone-sparing agent to patients in all of our trials."