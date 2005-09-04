Neurobiological's Xerecept in Ph III trial

Neurobiological Technologies says it has begun patient enrollment in Phase III trial of its antitumor drug Xerecept (hCRF).
The study will collect safety information and determine the dexamthasone-sparing effects of hCRF used in the treatment of patients with peritumoral brain edema.
Lisa Carr, senior vice president of the USA-based firm, announced that: "we are pleased to offer the extended use of this potential dexamethasone-sparing agent to patients in all of our trials."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze