Neurobiological Tech gets $1.4M milestone from Merz

California, USA-based Neurobiological Technologies says that it had received its quarterly royalty payment of nearly $1.4 milllion from Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH of Germany for sales in the three months ended December 31, 2005, of memantine for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease.

Paul Freiman, NT's chief executive, said: "these quarterly royalty payments are clearly a valuable asset to NTI in the funding of our pipeline products."

Under an exclusive marketing agreement, the US group receives royalty payments on sales of memantine by Merz and its marketing partners.