Neurochem and J&J enter Fibrillex alliance

Canada's Neurochem has, through its Switzerland-based wholly-owned subsidiary Neurochem International, entered with USA-based health care giant Johnson & Johnson, via its wholly-owned affiliate Centocor, into a collaboration and distribution deal for the former's Fibrillex (propanedisulfonate), indicated for the prevention and treatment of AA Amyloidosis. The deal provides upfront payments of up to $54 million to the Montreal-based drug development firm.
An escalating distribution fee will also be paid to Neurochem, which has granted Centocor exclusive global distribution rights for Fibrillex, with the exception of Canada, Switzerland, China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, rights to which the Canadian firm will retain.
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